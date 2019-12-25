Muay Thai promotion “Thai Fight” kicks off 2020 with the event held on February 29 in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. Famed Saenchai (314-49-2) is expected to participate.

This year “Thai Fight” celebrated its tenth anniversary. Eight events were promoted throughout the country with some of the prominent representative of the country-host facing off international opponents. The events aired on Channel 3, 33 in Thailand.

The promotion announced (via a post on Facebook) a new platform how Muay Thai fans can watch its events live with no requirement to switch channels. The upcoming “Thai Fight Chiang Rai” moves to Channel 8 (Press 27). The full show broadcast is scheduled from 6 pm to 9.30 pm (local time).

The previous and final event for 2019 was held last weekend in Patong. The top of the bill saw Saenchai coming out victorious, scoring his 51st win in a row.

The lineup for the upcoming show is expected to be announced closer to the event.