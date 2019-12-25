Badr Hari faced Rico Verhoeven in the rematch on December 22 (AEDT) in Arnhem, Netherlands. The pair squared off in the scheduled for five rounds championship kickboxing bout with GLORY heavyweight title on the line.

Similarly to their first fight, the second encounter ended due to injury to Hari. On the first minute of the third round K-1 veteran collapsed after executing a spinning back kick. Hari sustained left leg injury and was unable to continue, which was devastating for the competitor, who was ahead on the scorecards, after dropping the defending GLORY champion twice (video here).

At that moment it was unclear what has happened to Badr Hari’s leg. After getting medical attention “The Golden Boy” provided an update revealing (via Instagram) that he had suffered “ankle ligament injury”.

“Thanks a lot to the excellent Medical team of Acibadem International Medical Center. They confirmed me that I suffered from an ankle ligament injury. After a few weeks of rest and a rigorous process of rehabilitation, I will be back to reach all our objectives,” reads the caption.

Post-fight Rico Verhoeven, who retained his title for the ninth time, said they “will do it again,” indicating his third fight against Hari.