Concluding the year the World Kickboxing Network (WKN) sends holiday greetings. Prestigious organization wishes everyone a very Merry Christmas and “Simply the Best” for 2020, which reflects its slogan since the day of foundation in October 1994.

“2019 has been another successful year for the leading kickboxing federation. The WKN World and subordinate titles were contested across the Globe. Some of the most prominent athletes, rising stars and amateur competitors showcased their skills at over 50 international events held throughout Europe, Americas and Asia, and as far as in Oceania and Indian Ocean,” reads the statement.

We want to say thank you to all athletes, event promoters, media, fans and everyone involved for helping popularise kickboxing internationally, being a part of WKN Family.”

New Zealand has recently joined the WKN calendar for 2020 with the event scheduled for May 30 in Auckland. All up it makes it a total of seven shows booked to date with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Corona vs. Laghi

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Sinnai, Sardinia, Italy

Venue: Palazzetto Via Olimpia

Galavecer Bojovych Sportov

Date: January 25, 2020

Place: Povazska Bystrica, Slovakia

Venue: Sportova Hala Povazska Bystrica

BFS 2 Nimes

Date: March 14, 2020

Place: Nimes, France

Venue: Pablo Neruda

Esrellas de Acero 6

Date: April 5, 2020

Place: Portela, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: I.C.D. Pedro Echagüe

El Gran Desafio

Date: April 18, 2020

Place: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Movistar Arena

Against the Ropes 2

Date: April 25, 2020

Place: Fraserburgh, Scotland

Venue: Fraserburgh Leisure Centre

France vs. New Zealand

Date: May 30, 2020

Place: Auckland, New Zealand

Venue: YMCA