Conor McGregor stepped inside the squared circle at the recent Christmas show hosted by Crumlin Boxing Club in Dublin, Ireland. “The Notorious” went head to head with John Joe Nevin in an exhibition match, wearing the big gloves and protective head gear. The famed UFC fighter posted a set of photos from the event on social media.

“Great exhibition bout at the Crumlin B.C Christmas show against John Joe Nevin. Big lad is John Joe, thank you for the rounds! Happy Christmas,” Conor McGregor captioned the photos shared in a post on Instagram.

This was the second time this year when McGregor appeared at the Crumlin BC’s event in a demo fight. In April he squared off against Michael McGrane at the Good Friday show.

In August 2017 Conor McGregor (0-1) went up against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) in the scheduled for 12 rounds pro boxing bout. The latter stopped former two-division UFC champion in Round 10.

Conor McGregor (21-4) returns to MMA on January 19 (AEDT). “The Notorious” faces Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) in the headliner of UFC 246 fight card taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He was last seen inside the Octagon in October 2018, suffering the defeat by submission in the fourth round against the reigning lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0).