Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa square off on December 29 (AEDT) live on Showtime. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBA lightweight title. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The representative of the country-host Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KO) is a former WBA and IBF super featherweight champion. In his previous bout late July he made the second successful defense of WBA belt, scoring the win by TKO in the second round against Ricardo Nunez. Facing off Gamboa, “Tank” moves up a weight class, looking to claim the title in a heavier division.

Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KO) is a former WBA unified IBF featherweight champion. Earlier in his career he also held WBA interim lightweight title as well as challenged for undisputed belt against then champion Terence Crawford, yet was stopped in the ninth round. Riding the four-fight win-streak the Cuban boxer makes his second attempt to claim WBA gold in the lightweight class.

The Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa title fight is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-main event Jean Pascal defends his WBA and WBC light heavyweight titles against former two-division champion Badou Jack.

Haitian-Canadian Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KO) is coming off the eighth-round technical decision win against Marcus Browne. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol, and took a pair of wins by TKO against Steve Bosse and Ahmed Elbiali.

Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KO) lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Browne. Prior to that the Swedish boxer went a twelve-rounds with Adonis Stevenson, which results in majority draw, and stopped Nathan Cleverly in the fifth round.

The Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack championship bout is also scheduled for twelve rounds.

Also on the night Angelo Leo (18-0, 8 KO) and Cesar Juarez (25-7, 19 KO) square off in a 12-round super bantamweight battle with a vacant WBA Latino title on the line.

The complete Davis vs Gamboa undercard can be found below.

How to watch Davis vs Gamboa (PBC on Showtime)

While the attendees will witness the action as it happens at the arena, boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa live on Showtime and live stream online on Showtime App. The announced date and start time in the US is set for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9 pm ET.

The event schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 pm AEDT.

Fight Card

Lightweight Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Light heavyweight Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack

Super bantamweight Angelo Leo vs. Cesar Juarez

Super middleweight Jose Uzcategui vs. Lionell Thompson

Super lightweight Malik Hawkins vs. Darwin Pric

Light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali vs. Brian Vera

Lightweight Ladarius Miller vs. Miguel Zamudio

Super lightweight Kareem Martin vs. Petros Ananyan

Lightweight Jackson Marinez vs. Yardley Aementa Cruz

Super welterweight Elvin Gambarov vs. Phillip Lars

Super featherweight Malik Warren vs. Trayvion Butts

Super featherweight DeMichael Harris vs. Amonie Sanders

Lightweight Mia Ellis vs. Uneaka Best