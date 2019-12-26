The last fight weekend for 2019 brings us a pair of exciting events in the United States and Japan on December 28 and 29 (local time). The schedule includes “Premier Boxing Champions” on Showtime and Bellator MMA on Paramount Network and DAZN.

PBC on Showtime features world championship double-header at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KO) faces Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KO) in the scheduled for twelve rounds battle with WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title on the line. The contest follows the WBA ‘regular’ and WBC ‘silver’ light heavyweight championship bout featuring Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KO) in defense of his belts against Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KO).

Bellator 237 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan is headlined by a heavyweight battle between former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson (38-13). The event is co-promoted with Rizin Fighting Federation, featuring a series of MMA and kickboxing bouts.

The two-event schedule for this coming fight weekend can be found below.

PBC on Showtime

Davis vs. Gamboa

December 28, 2019

Place: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Venue: State Farm Arena

Broadcast: Showtime

Bellator Japan

Fedor vs. Rampage

December 29, 2019

Place: Saitama, Japan

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

Broadcast: Paramount Network and DAZN