The co-promotion between Bellator MMA and Rizin FF takes place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on December 29 AEDT. Among the bouts, the fight card includes a three-round kickboxing matchup.

The contest is the all-Japan battle between Ren Hiramoto and Takahiro Ashida. The pair meets at 68-kg catchweight post-lim bout.

Ren Hiramoto is riding the three-fight win streak. Last March he stopped Kaew Weerasakreck in the second round, following a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Daizo Sasaki and Umar Paskhaev.

Takahiro Ashida has been predominately competing in MMA. He is victorious in two of his previous outings, scoring a unanimous decision Tatsunao Nagakura and Isao Sakiyama.

In the main event of Bellator Japan Fedor Emelianenko and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson square off at heavyweight. The complete fight card is presented below.

The event is scheduled on Paramount Network and DAZN. How to watch Bellator Japan live can be found here.

Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage

Heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

160-pound catchweight Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw

173-pound catchweight Michael “Venom” Page vs. Shinsho Anzai

Welterweight Lorenz Larkin vs. K-Taro Nakamura

Flyweight Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe

Lightweight Goiti Yamauchi vs. Daron Cruickshank

Bellator Japan post-lims, powered by RIZIN (SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan)

120 kg Shoma Shibisai vs. Sergey Shemetov

77 kg Ryuichiro Sumimura vs. Jon Tuck

49 kg Andy Nguyen vs. Ai Shimizu

58 kg Yusaku Nakamura vs. Makoto Takahashi

68 kg Ren Hiramoto vs. Takahiro Ashida (kickboxing)

49 kg Kanna Asakura vs. Jayme Hinshaw

53 kg Haruo Ochi vs. Jarred Brooks

71 kg Yusuke Yachi vs. Hiroto Uesako