UFC 246 pay-per-view fight card appears to be completed, comprising a total of five matchups listed on the promotion’s website to date. Taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT), MMA event is headlined by the return of Conor McGregor, who faces Donald Cerrone in a five-round bout at welterweight (learn why).

The co-main event is a three-round battle between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira, following the women’s bantamweight rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. Another female MMA bout features Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso, squaring off at strawweight. In addition, Andre Fili and Sodiq Yusuff do battle at featherweight, kicking off the action live on pay-per-view scheduled for 2:00 pm AEDT.

Seven bouts expected on the preliminary cards have been announced by various media outlets. The fight order is expected to be finalized shortly. The current UFC 246 fight card can be found below.

UFC 246 fight card

Welterweight Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Diego Ferreira

Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Women’s Strawweight Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Announced bouts

Women’s Flyweight Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Lightweight Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober

Featherweight Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich