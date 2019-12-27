La Nuit des Challenges 19 featured a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts mid December at Palais des Sports in Saint-Font. The event presented by Nasser Kacem was headlined by French star Yohan Lidon making the fifth defense of his WKN super middleweight title against Giorgi Kankava from Georgia.

The championship went a full-five rounds distance. The verdict heard a unanimous decision in favor of champion, Yohan Lidon.

Also on the night Team France squared off against Team Thailand in the four-fight Muay Thai contest. Among the bouts Brandon Vieira and Hakim Hamech stopped their respective opponents Kongmuangtai and Plangrith in the second round.

The highlight video from the event hit the stream on Friday (below). The complete fight results can be found here.

In addition, earlier this week World Kickboxing Network announced the seven-event schedule for the first part of 2020 (including the return to Oceania). More events are expected to join the calendar in the coming weeks.