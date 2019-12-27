The return Paige VanZant is now official. Women’s MMA standout faces Amanda Ribas at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 170 taking place at Ginasio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on March 15 (AEDT). The strawweight bout has been announced by the promotion on Friday (via Twitter).

Paige VanZant (8-4) was last seen inside the Octagon early this year when she submitted Rachael Ostovich in the second round and rebounded from a pair of defeats. In January 2018 “PVZ” dropped a unanimous decision against Jessica-Rose Clark. In December 2016 she was submitted by Michelle Waterson in the first round.

Amanda Ribas (8-1) is riding the three-fight win streak, including two wins in the UFC. In her previous bout in October she scored a unanimous decision against Mackenzie Dern. In June she made a successful promotional debut taking the win by submission in the second round against Emily Whitmire. Prior to that the Brazilian mixed martial artist stopped Jennifer Gonzalez Araneda in Round 2.

Among other bouts officially joining UFC Brasilia, Brad Tavares takes on Antonio Carlos Junior, Johnny Walker squares off against Nikita Krylov, and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos faces off Alexey Kunchenko. In addition, Jussier Formiga faces Brandon Moreno, Enrique Barzola meets Rani Yahya, and Veronica Macedo goes up against Bea Malecki.