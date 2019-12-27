Leon Edwards is yet to get a shot at UFC welterweight title as suggested by the reigning champion Kamaru Usman. Nevertheless, he is expected to face the former titleholder Tyron Woodley at the upcoming UFC Fight Night 171 taking place at The O2 in London on March 22 (AEDT).

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) hasn’t fought since March when he dropped a unanimous decision against Usman and lost the belt. Prior to the 37-year-old American mixed martial artist was unbeaten in seven bouts and retained the title four times.

Leon Edwards (18-3) is riding the eight-fight win streak. The 28-year-old British MMA fighter is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Rafael dos Anjos earned in July.

Woodley, who had previously said “When I go out of the country I wanna be on vacation”, accepted the challenge in the UK, posting on Instagram “Leon Edwards watch what you ask for. Now you about to get f*cked clean up at the crib!”

Edwards hit back saying “So you finally accepted the fight Tyron Woodley. See you on March 21st in London pussy.”

The pair is expected to square off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at welterweight. The bout is expected to be formally announced by the UFC shortly.