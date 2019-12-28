The fighters step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts at Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage held on December 29 in Saitama, Japan.

In the main event Fedor Emelianenko faces off Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. The heavyweights weighed-in at 240.5 and 265, respectively.

In the co-main event Michael Chandler takes on Sidney Outlaw at 160-pound catchweight. The athletes tipped the scales at 160.7 and 160.9.

Lorenz Larkin came in heavy showing 173.5 for his bout against Keita Nakamura, who was 170.2. The complete Bellator Japan fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 237 live

While those with tickets can witness Bellator 237 at Saitama Super Arena, MMA fans can also watch the event live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The US date and start time is set for Saturday, December 28 at 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT. The main card schedule in Australia converts to Sunday, December 29 at 2 pm AEDT.

The post-lims at Bellator Japan are powered by Rizin Fighting Federation. The fight card airs on SKY PerfecTV and GYAO (in Japan), after the main card finishes. In addition RIZIN.20 is scheduled on DAZN, SKY PerfecTV and GYAO on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

Fight Card

Fight Card

Main card (Paramount and DAZN)

Fedor Emelianenko (240.5) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (265)

Michael Chandler (160.7) vs. Sidney Outlaw (160.9)

Michael “Venom” Page (172) vs. Shinsho Anzai (172.9)

Lorenz Larkin (173.5)* vs. Keita Nakamura (170.2)

Ilara Joanne (125.9) vs. Kana Watanabe (124.8)

Goiti Yamauchi (157.8) vs. Daron Cruickshank (155.1)

Post-lims (SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan)

Shoma Shibisai () vs. Sergey Shemetov ()

Ryuichiro Sumimura () vs. Jon Tuck ()

Andy Nguyen () vs. Ai Shimizu ()

Yusaku Nakamura () vs. Makoto Takahashi ()

Ren Hiramoto () vs. Takahiro Ashida ()

Kanna Asakura () vs. Jayme Hinshaw ()

Haruo Ochi () vs. Jarred Brooks ()

Yusuke Yachi () vs. Hiroto Uesako ()

*Missed weight.