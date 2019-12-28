Two world titles are on the line at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on December 29 (AEDT). In the main event Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KO) takes on Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KO) in the WBA lightweight title fight. In the co-main event Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KO) faces off Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KO) in defense of his WBA light heavyweight belt.

The event marks the first time in 21 years when world title is contested in Atlanta. Evander Holyfield and Vaughn Bean battled it out for WBA and IBF heavyweight titles at Georgia Dome on September 19, 1998, following Jerome Le Banner vs. Espedito Da Silva for World Kickboxing Network super heavyweight title.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Yuriorkis Gamboa weighed-in at 134.6. Gervonta Davis came in heavy, showing 136.2. He had one hour to make the required 135 limit. “Tank” came back and showed 134.8, making the title fight official.

Badou Jack showed 174.6. Jean Pascal was 174.8. The championship bout is also official.

Both world title fights are scheduled for twelve rounds.

A ten-round super middleweight battle between Lionell Thompson (168) and Jose Uzcategui (167.8) launches the broadcast live on Showtime.

The undercard is headlined by WBO Latino jr. featherweight championship bout between Angelo Leo and Cesar Juarez. The athletes tipped the scales at 121.6 and 121.8, respectively.

Yardley Aementa Cruz missed weight, showing 135.8 on the first attempt and then 135.6 on the second. He had one hour to lose .6 pounds. His opponent Jackson Martinez weighed-in at 135.

The complete Davis vs. Gamboa fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

How to watch Davis vs Gamboa live

While those with tickets will witness the action at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, boxing fans can also watch Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa live on Showtime. The announced date and start time in the US is set for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the fight schedule converts to Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 pm AEDT.

The kick off of undercard is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT live stream online on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and page on Facebook (Sun, Dec 29, 2019 at 10:45 pm AEDT).

Fight Card

Main card

Gervonta Davis (134.8)* vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (134.6)

Jean Pascal (174.8) vs. Badou Jack (174.6)

Lionell Thompson (168) vs. Jose Uzcategui (167.8)

Undercard

Cesar Juarez (121.8) vs. Angelo Leo (121.6)

Darwin Price (140) vs. Malik Hawkins (139.4)

Yardley Aementa Cruz (135.6)** vs. Jackson Martinez (135)

Brian Vera (172.8) vs. Ahmed Elbiali (175)

Miguel Zamudio (139) vs. Ladarius Miller (149.4)

Trayvion Butts (129) vs. Malik Warren (130)

Petros Ananyan (140) vs. Kareem Martin (139)

Amonie Sanders (125) vs. DeMichael Harris (129.4)

Phillip Lars (159) vs. Elvin Gambarov (156.4)

Uneaka Best (123.8) vs. Mia Ellis (131.2)

*Missed weight on the first attempt, showing 136.2.

**Missed weight.