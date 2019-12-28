You might remember the video from a few years back when Floyd Mayweather Jr. was asked about Ronda Rousey, or a recent UFC 241 post-fight presser when Nate Diaz was asked about Colby Covington. “I don’t know who he is,” Mayweather said, while Diaz responded “Who, who it is, what weight”. Well, it seemed both sincerely had no much of an idea who they were asked about.

The current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman pulled that same old “who” thing (kind off) when he was asked about fighting “Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal after his recent win over Covington mid December. The “BMF” titlist made it quite clear that “The Nigerian Nightmare” knew exactly who he was.

Masvidal shared a clip on social media, that features the “who” question by Usman as well as a number of moments when he acknowledges “Gamebred”. The video was reportedly deleted off Instagram, yet it is still (as of writing) available on YouTube (below).

It is unknown why Masvidal’s post was removed from Instagram, and who was the initiator. However the top ranked UFC welterweight seems confident that someone did it.

“Somebody snitched on me and Instagram took down my post,” Jorge Masvidal tweeted. “Everybody in they feelings when the truth hits them.”

Since a proposed title challenger Leon Edwards (18-3) is lined up against former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) at UFC London in March 2020, Kamaru Usman (16-1) might be facing Jorge Masvidal (35-13) at the future UFC event, making the second defense of his belt. Indeed.