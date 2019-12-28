The date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 have been confirmed. The pair squares off in the heavyweight championship rematch on February 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV (Feb. 23 AEDT). Both boxers announced the contest via Twitter on Saturday.

“After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions,” Deontay Wilder wrote. “I will finish what I started, and this time Tyson Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February.”

“It’s on! Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena, watch me knock out Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser,” Tyson Fury posted.

The Wilder vs Fury 2 tickets go on sale on December 28 at 10 am PT (Dec. 29 at 5 am AEDT) via axs.com.

The first fight between Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) and Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) was held in December 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The decision of a twelve-round championship battle heard a controversial split draw (115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113). Fury out-boxer Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds. Wilder dropped Fury twice (in Round 9 and 12).

The rematch features Deontay Wilder making the eleventh defense of his WBC heavyweight title, while Fury looks to claim the belt. In addition, lineal and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles are on the line.

After their first encounter both athletes won a pair of interim matchups. Wilder knocked Dominc Breazeale out in the first round in May, and KO’d Luis Ortiz in Round 7 in November. Fury stopped Tom Schwarz in the second round in June and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin in September.

The Wilder vs. Fury 2 championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.