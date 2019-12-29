Heavyweights Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13) square off in the headliner of Bellator 237 taking place today (Dec. 29) at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. MMA event airs live on Paramount Network and DAZN.

Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) is a former PRIDE heavyweight champion. In his previous bout early this year he suffered the defeat by knockout in the first round against Ryan Bader. Prior to that he stopped Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir also in Round 1.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13) is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He won his recent bout in September by TKO in the second-round against Wanderlei Silva. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Sonnen and Muhamed Lawal.

The co-main event is a catchweight bout between Michael Chandler (19-5) and Sidney Outlaw (14-3). The complete fight card can be found below.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Two athletes were overweight.

How to watch Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage

MMA fans can watch Bellator 237 live on Paramount Network and stream online on DAZN. The date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, December 28 at 10pm ET / 9pm CT. In Australia the schedule converts to Sunday, December 29 at 2pm AEDT.

The post-lims card is powered by Rizin Fighting Federation. The lineup airs on SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan, following the main card.

Stay tuned with Bellator Japan results and live updates below.

Fight Card

Main card (Paramount and DAZN)

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

Michael Chandler vs. Sidney Outlaw

Michael “Venom” Page vs. Shinsho Anzai

Lorenz Larkin vs. K-Taro Nakamura

Ilara Joanne vs. Kana Watanabe

Goiti Yamauchi vs. Daron Cruickshank

Post-lims (SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan)

Shoma Shibisai vs. Sergey Shemetov

Ryuichiro Sumimura vs. Jon Tuck

Andy Nguyen vs. Ai Shimizu

Yusaku Nakamura vs. Makoto “Shinryu” Takahashi

Ren Hiramoto vs. Takahiro Ashida

Haruo Ochi vs. Jarred Brooks

Kanna Asakura vs. Jayme Hinshaw

Yusuke Yachi vs. Hiroto Uesako