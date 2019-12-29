Turns out Saul “Canelo” Alvarez would throw punches inside the boxing ring with an MMA fighter. This could be UFC welterweight, the “BMF” titlist Jorge Masvidal.

“Gamebred” Jorge Masvidal (35-13) is riding the three-fight win streak, with all bouts finished prior to the final horn. In his previous outing early November he took the third-round TKO against Nate Diaz and claimed the “BMF” belt.

At the post-fight presser Masvidal said he “would like to break his [Alvarez’s] face”. The latter responded that he wasn’t interested in a fight: “It is not a challenge for me,” he said. Yet, it is an attraction from a business point of view.

TMZ Sports released a new video where four-division boxing champion says he could potentially do it. “For business, why not,” Saul Alvarez (53-1-2, 56 KO) responded when asked if he would ever box an MMA fighter like Masvidal.

Talking his next career move Alvarez said he didn’t know and would have to see.

“Canelo” last fought on the same day as Masvidal in November, and took the eleven-round TKO against Sergey Kovalev to win WBO light heavyweight title. His only defeat goes back to September 2013 when he lost by majority decision against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Whether he would like to face the latter for the second time?

“That’s the fight I would definitely like,” he said. “It’s a different time now. I was very young and inexperienced at that time. Now I am a different fighter, and it will be totally different results.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) is officially retired. He was last seen inside the squared circle in December 2018 when he faced the Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match, which ended in the first round.