Fedor Emelianenko faced Quinton “Rampage” Jackson on December 29. The pair of heavyweights squared off in the headliner of Bellator 237 held at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The encounter ended in the first round. The Russian competitor first unloaded a barrage of punches on his American opponent.

He then dropped him with straight right. Ultimately, seeing that Jackson didn’t want to continue Emelianenko walked off, while the referee waved the fight off.

Fedor Emelianenko is a former PRIDE heavyweight champion. With the win over Jackson he rebounded from the defeat suffered in January against Ryan Bader in the final of Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix. In addition he updated his record to 39-6, 1 NC.

“Unfortunately my sports career is getting over. Perhaps this is my last fight here in Japan,” Fedor Emelianenko said after the fight. “I thank you for your love, for your support. I also want to bow to all those, who prayed for me in Russia, to all orthodox Christians in Serbia, Greece and here.”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He dropped to 38-14.

The Fedor vs Rampage fight result looks as the following: Fedor Emelianenko def. Quinton Jackson via first-round TKO (2:44).

The event aired live on Paramount Network and DAZN. The complete fight results can be found here.