Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa squared off in WBA ‘regular’ lightweight championship bout on December 29 (AEDT) live on Showtime. The contest featured former two-time super featherweight titleholder up against former unified featherweight champion. The encounter headlined the fight card held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Davis knocked Gamboa down twice in the second and the fifth rounds, landing some huge bombs. The 25-year-old American southpaw dropped his Cuban opponent, 38, for the third and final time at 1:17 of the last round with a massive left uppercut.

Tank hit 'em with the Street Fighter Ken ah-you-can uppercut ?. #DavisGamboa pic.twitter.com/mc0HwYroIg — The Sports Junky (@TheSportsJunky1) December 29, 2019

Post-fight Davis said “I knew the punches I hit him with were hard. When I saw him still in there I knew he was a tough opponent.” He gave himself C+ for his performance.

Gamboa said (via interpreter) that he ruptured his Achilles tendon but kept going because he was a warrior.

In addition to the belt in a new weight class, Gervonta Davis updated his record to 23-0, 22 KO. Yuriorkis Gamboa dropped to 30-3, 18 KO.

Ultimately, Davis vs Gamboa result looks as the following: Gervonta Davis def. Yuriorkis Gamboa by KO (R12 at 1:17). Other fight results from the event can be found here.