Gervonta Davis (22-0, 21 KO) vs Yuriorkis Gamboa (30-2, 18 KO) for WBA lightweight title headlines the fight card taking place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, live on Showtime. In the co-main event Jean Pascal (34-6-1, 20 KO) defends his WBA light heavyweight belt against Badou Jack (22-2-3, 13 KO).

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. Davis made the required 135-pound limit on the second attempt. Both championship bouts are official.

Also on the main card Angelo Leo (18-0, 8 KO) and Cesar Juarez (25-7, 19 KO) battle it out for a vacant WBO Latino super bantamweight strap. The Davis vs Gamboa undercard features a total of 10 bouts.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa live

The main card airs live on Showtime. The date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. The fight time in Australia converts to Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1pm AEDT.

The undercard is announced on Showtime YouTube channel and Facebook page. The live stream is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 6:45pm ET / 3:45pm PT, which makes it Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 10:45pm AEDT in Australia.

Fight Card

Main card (Showtime)

Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack

Lionell Thompson vs. Jose Uzcategui

Undercard (YouTube, Facebook)

Cesar Juarez vs. Angelo Leo

Darwin Price vs. Malik Hawkins

Yardley Armenta Cruz vs. Jackson Martinez

Brian Vera vs. Ahmed Elbiali

Miguel Zamudio vs. Ladarius Miller

Trayvion Butts vs. Malik Warren

Petros Ananyan vs. Kareem Martin

Amonie Sanders vs. DeMichael Harris

Phillip Lars vs. Elvin Gambarov

Uneaka Best vs. Mia Ellis