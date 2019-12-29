What do Muay Thai stars do outside the ring, when not fighting? Well, certainly a number of things like any other person, which might include travelling, going for food, playing soccer and so on. In case with Saenchai he seems to be making an Instagram collection with models, takes on his Thai-fellow Buakaw Banchamek in MMA stunt (video here), and helps building a new new generation of fighters.

Over the years Saenchai fought and traveled the world, hosting Muay Thai seminars in order to share his knowledge. There is also a website dedicated to his “Championship Secrets”, which includes signature techniques and tactics to outsmart opponents.

On Sunday Saenchai posted a video on Instagram that shows him teaching a kid how to do his favorite cartwheel and jumping scissor front kicks. The things seem not to be exactly perfect just yet. Hard work pays off, right?

“Try to teach him to be like me,” reads the caption.

In the podcast with Jade Marrisa Sirisompan earlier this year, Saenchai (314-49-2) said he was not born a great fighter. He explained that it’s because of hard training and desire to constantly evolve he was able to win the prestigious Lumpinee Boxing Stadium championship in four weight class and rise to the level of Muay Thai super star in and outside Thailand.

This year the 39-year-old competitor fought nine times.