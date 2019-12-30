The final Bellator MMA event for 2019 was presented in collaboration with Rizin Fighting Federation on December 29 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The fight card featured a total of six bouts live on Paramount Network and DAZN.
The headline-bout saw Fedor Emelianenko facing off Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. “The Last Emperor” claimed the win via one-punch walk-off KO.
Fedor with the walk-off KO! #BellatorJapan pic.twitter.com/Wg6Ge4gEgu
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019
Michael Chandler won the co-main event bout against Sidney Outlaw also by knockout in the first round. He as well landed a heavy right dropping his opponent to the canvas.
Massive right hand from @MikeChandlerMMA! #BellatorJapan
Main event up next! pic.twitter.com/MTm5yJbgIs
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019
Another straight right KO on the night was a courtesy of Michael “Venom” Page. “MVP” stopped Shinsho Anzai in Round 2.
MVP! #BellatorJapan @Michaelpage247 pic.twitter.com/ioyl8Uinas
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019
Lorenz Larkin went a full distance to score a unanimous decision against K-Taro Nakamura. Yet, it was a spectacular back and forth fight action, including a beautiful jumping knee strike.
? @KtaNakamura is looking for that phonebooth fight at #BellatorJapan tonight.#BellatorvsRIZIN pic.twitter.com/rW3CMU0rtI
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019
?? Nasty flying knee from @Da_Monsoon.#BellatorJapan #BellatorvsRIZIN pic.twitter.com/Sn0TLRUhYa
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019
There were plenty of shows in the women’s MMA battle between Ilara Joanne and Kana Watanabe. The latter took the via stoppage in Round 3.
Kick + 1,2,3 https://t.co/z9k5xKisKK
— FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) December 29, 2019
Shots, shots, shots, shots from @KanaWatanabe821!??#BellatorJapan #BellatorvsRIZIN pic.twitter.com/3ruwKMfK7E
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) December 29, 2019
Kicking off the event Goiti Yamauchi took on Daron Cruickshank. The latter earned the win by submission on the fourth minute of the opening round.
Another first-round submission by @GoitiOfficial led to a short nap ? (via @BellatorMMA) pic.twitter.com/F1XwI0xcnv
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 29, 2019
The complete Bellator Japan results can be found here.