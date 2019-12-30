The final Bellator MMA event for 2019 was presented in collaboration with Rizin Fighting Federation on December 29 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The fight card featured a total of six bouts live on Paramount Network and DAZN.

The headline-bout saw Fedor Emelianenko facing off Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. “The Last Emperor” claimed the win via one-punch walk-off KO.

Michael Chandler won the co-main event bout against Sidney Outlaw also by knockout in the first round. He as well landed a heavy right dropping his opponent to the canvas.

Another straight right KO on the night was a courtesy of Michael “Venom” Page. “MVP” stopped Shinsho Anzai in Round 2.

Lorenz Larkin went a full distance to score a unanimous decision against K-Taro Nakamura. Yet, it was a spectacular back and forth fight action, including a beautiful jumping knee strike.

There were plenty of shows in the women’s MMA battle between Ilara Joanne and Kana Watanabe. The latter took the via stoppage in Round 3.

Kicking off the event Goiti Yamauchi took on Daron Cruickshank. The latter earned the win by submission on the fourth minute of the opening round.

The complete Bellator Japan results can be found here.