Conor McGregor faces Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The first pay-per-view fight card for 2020 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT).

McGregor is a former UFC champion in two weight class, winning the belts at 145 and 155. His encounter with “Cowboy” is a showdown at 170.

A set of photos hit the stream earlier this month, showing Conor McGregor, who has (at least visually) put on quite a bit of muscle tone for the upcoming bout in a heavier division. On Monday “The Notorious” shared another picture of himself (topless), which indeed sees a somewhat body transformation (below).

“Who the fook is that guy?” reads the caption to the post on Instagram.

The former “Champ-Champ” also took it to Twitter, posting “Weight cuttin pussies”, perhaps advising others you can always fight in your natural weight class.

Weight cuttin pussies — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 29, 2019

Conor McGregor (21-4) was last seen in action in October 2018, when he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their lightweight title fight. He was promised a potential championship rematch against the 155-pound king if he beats Cerrone.

“The Eagle” is scheduled to make the third defense of his belt against Tony Ferguson on April 19 (AEDT) in Brooklyn, New York.

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) lost two of his previous bouts by TKO against Justin Gaethje and Ferguson.