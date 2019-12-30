Earlier this year we’ve covered the Top 5 Actors who really fought in the ring. The list includes the knockout Muay Thai debutant Jonny Lee Miller and kickboxer himself Jean-Claude Van Damme, to name a couple. Jared Abrahamson joins the roster.

The Canadian actor Jared Abrahamson, 32, has appeared in various films and TV series, including the lead role as Tyson Burr in Hello Destroyer (2016), which earned him a number of awards and nominations. From 2016 to 2018 he has been one of the main cast, portraying Trevor Holden, in Travelers series on Showcase and Netflix. This is what caught our eye seeing “Wolfblood” in fight action.

Not to spoil too much, in case you haven’t watched Travelers as yet (you should), one of the scenes in the pilot features Jared Abrahamson inside the MMA cage. Although it is all, of course, fight choreography (seems to be one of Sylvester Stallone’s favorite activities), it is quite obvious that his skills and experience of throwing kicks and punches includes more than just training.

A quick research (according to Sherdog) delivers that Jared Abrahamson fought at lightweight and recorded two professional and two amateur MMA bouts. The resume of “Wolfblood” includes the second-round stoppage win over Dan Hamilton at UFC – Canadian Showdown in September 2008, and the first-round TKO victory against Adam Read late 2007.

Time flys. That's was me in the white. That was @derekabe who ran in at the end. #cowboys pic.twitter.com/z2r2HWbR45 — Jared Abrahamson (@JaredAbrahamson) September 21, 2017

In addition the Canadian southpaw has competed in Muay Thai. Among the bouts, Abrahamson KO’d Gary Hall in the second round.

When it comes to combat sports in Canada, MMA great Georges St-Pierre is the number one representing. The country is also full of talent on silver screen, including the likes of Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Crazy Stupid Love), Stephen Amell (Green Arrow), Rachel McAdams (The Vow, Southpaw), and the list go on and on. Jared Abrahamson has punched his way through in both industries.

The three seasons of Travelers tell the story of an attempt to change the future, when the consciousnesses of last surviving humans travel to the 21st century, assuming the identities of historically died people (watch the trailer). Alongside Jared Abrahamson as Trevor Holden, the lead cast includes Eric McCormack portraying Grant MacLaren, MacKenzie Porter as Marcy Warton, Nesta Cooper as Carly Shannon and Reilly Dolman as Philip Pearson.