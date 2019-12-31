Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is expected to make his first title defense against former interim title challenger Yoel Romero. Although the contest is yet to be booked, the promotion is working on it.

“We’re looking at Yoel Romero,” Dana White said in a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN when was asked whether he already had the next fight lined up for Israel Adesanya. “He [Adesanya] wants that fight. He wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody wants to fight Yoel Romero. Nobody’s screaming, ‘I want to fight Yoel Romero.’ He is.”

Any time frame [date] on that? “Yeah, but we are not announcing it yet,” White said.

18-fight undefeated Israel Adesanya claimed the belt against former champion Robert Whittaker by knockout in the second round early October at UFC 243 in Melbourne. Prior to that he scored a pair of unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum and Anderson Silva.

“The Last Stylebender” was expected to make his first title defense against undefeated Paulo Costa (13-0). However the bout is yet to happen due to injury to the latter.

Yoel Romero (13-4) lost his previous outing in August by unanimous decision against Costa. In 2018 “Soldier of God” suffered the defeat by split decision against Whittaker and knocked out Luke Rockhold in Round 3.

It is rumored that Adesanya vs. Romero will headline UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in March 2020.