Following Bellator Japan: Fedor vs. Rampage presented this past weekend at Saitama Super Arena (watch highlights), the venue accommodates the second part of co-promotion on New Year’s Eve. Rizin 20 fight card features a series of MMA and kickboxing bouts with participation of Tenshin Nasukawa, Kai Asakura, Ayaka Hamasaki, Patricky Freire, among others.

Former opponent of Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match, Tenshin Nasukawa faces Rui Ebata in a three-round kickboxing bout. Kai Asakura and Manel Kape battle it out for a vacant Rizin bantamweight title. Ayaka Hamasaki makes the second defense of her Rizin super atomweight belt against Seo Hee Ham. Patricky Freire faces Luiz Gustavo in one of the semi-final bouts of lightweight Grand Prix.

How to watch Rizin 20 live stream online

While the event airs on SKY PerfecTV! and GYAO! in Japan, MMA and kickboxing fans can watch Rizin 20 live stream online on FITE.TV. The date and start time in the US is set for December 30 at 10 pm PT / December 31 at 1 am ET. The event schedule in Australia converts to December 31 at 5 pm AEDT.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. The complete Rizin 20 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Fight Card

Kai Asakura (134.2) vs. Manel Kape (133.3 lb)

Tenshin Nasukawa (123.2) vs. Rui Ebata (122.8)

Ayaka Hamasaki (107.7) vs. Seo Hee Ham (107.8)

Mikuru Asakura (145.5) vs. John Teixeira (144.8)

Lindsey VanZandt (109.9) vs. Rena Kubota (111.7)

Jiri Prochazka (205.0) vs. C.B. Dollaway (204.5)

Vitaly Shemetov (204.3) vs. Simon Biyong (201.9)

Shintaro Ishiwatari (134.8) vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo (133.6)

Jake Heun (229.5) vs. Satoshi Ishii (228.8)

Yuki Motoya (134.5) vs. Patrick Mix (134.8)

Taiju Shiratori (136.2) vs. Taiga Kawabe (134.8)

Miyuu Yamamoto (107.6) vs. Suwanan Boonsorn (103.6)

Luiz Gustavo (155.8) vs. Patricky Freire (156.4) (Lightweight Grand Prix semi-final B)

Johnny Case (156.9) vs. Tofiq Musayev (156.9) (Lightweight Grand Prix semi-final A)