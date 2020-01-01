Tenshin Nasukawa was back in the ring last night (Dec. 31) at Saitama Super Arena. Kickboxing sensation faced his Japanese-fellow Rui Ebata in a 56 kg feature fight at Rizin 20.

The scheduled for three rounds encounter ended prior to the final bell. Nasukawa outclassed his (another) opponent, taking the win by TKO after he dropped Ebata three times within the first three minutes.

One can say, it was a demolition, which included a barrage of punches, teep (front kick) to the face, jumping knee and a spectacular Tornado Kick. Watch it for yourself, here is a clip (below) shared by Twitter user VonPreux.

Adulterous Tenshin is a whole different beast – breaking Rui Ebata à la Kanna's heart! #RIZIN20 #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/CVdvQGGJDO — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 31, 2019

The complete Rizin 20 results can be found here.

Undefeated in 36 kickboxing outings as a pro, Tenshin Nasukawa holds Rizin belts in two weight classes, featherweight and bantamweight. In addition, he is the winner of a recent 58 kg knockout tournament. Topping up the bill, “Teppen” has also recorded 4-0 in MMA.

Tenshin Nasukawa got noted across the world thanks to his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in December 2018. Ever since, he has been making international headlines, representing “The Land of The Rising Sun” with pride.