Rizin 20 featured a series of MMA and kickboxing bouts at Saitama Super Arena on New Year’s Eve. The event followed Bellator Japan held at the same venue this past weekend (highlight videos).

In the main event, Kai Asakura and Manel Kape battled it out for a vacant Rizin bantamweight title. The latter claimed the win as well as the belt by TKO 38 seconds in the second round.

Also on the night, Seo Hee Ham dethroned Ayaka Hamasaki, taking Rizin super atomweight title by split decision.

Among other bouts, Tenshin Nasukawa defeated Rui Ebata via first-round TKO after knocking his opponent down three times within the first three minutes. Tofiq Musaev won four-man lightweight tournament, scoring a unanimous decision against Patricky Pitbull in the final and the first-round TKO against Johnny Case in the opening bout.

The complete Rizin 20 results can be found below.

Manel Kape def. Kai Asakura by TKO (strikes, R2 at 0:38).

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Rui Ebata by TKO (three knockdowns, R1 at 2:46).

Seo Hee Ham def. Ayaka Hamasaki by split decision.

Mikura Asakura def. John Macapa by unanimous decision.

Rena def. Lindsey Vanzandt by TKO (corner stoppage, R3 at 4:42).

Tofiq Musaev def. Patricky Pitbull by unanimous decision.

Jiri Prochazka def. C.B. Dollaway by KO (left hook, R1 at 1:55).

Simon Biyong def. Vitaly Shemetov by TKO (strikes, R2 at 0:58).

Hiromasa Ogikubo def. Shintaro Ishiwatari by split decision.

Jake Heun def. Satoshi Ishii by TKO (strikes, R1 at 1:12).

Patrick Mix def. Yuki Motoya by submission (guillotine choke, R1 at 1:37).

Taiju Shiratori def. Taiga by TKO (doctor stoppage, R2 at 3:00).

Miyuu Yamamoto def. Suwanan Boonsorn by unanimous decision.

Patricky Pitbull def. Luiz Gustavo by KO (soccer kick, R1 at 0:28).

Tofiq Musaev def. Johnny Case by TKO (strikes, R1 at 2:45).