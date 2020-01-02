One of the first big bang boxing battles of 2020 is the women’s championship encounter between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin. The pair meets at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ on January 11 (AEDT). The vacant WBC and WBO light middleweight titles are on the line. The contest headlines the fight card live on Showtime.

Shields vs Habazin was previously booked twice. The fight in August 2019 fell off after Shields suffered knee injury. In October Habazin’s trainer James Ali Bashir was attacked at the weigh-ins and the bout was cancelled.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields (9-0, 2 KO) is an undisputed middleweight world champion. In her previous outing last April the 25-year-old American boxer earned a unanimous decision against Christina Hammer to unify the belts.

30-year-old Ivana Habazin (20-3, 7 KO) of Croatia was last seen in action late 2018 when she scored a unanimous decision against Eva Bajic in a non-title bout. In September the same year she retained IBO middleweight belt by unanimous decision against Gifty Amanua Ankrah.

Among the bouts featured on the undercard Jaron Ennis (24-0, 22 KO) and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1, 12 KO) do battle at welterweight. Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa (12-1, 7 KO) and Elin Cederroos (7-0, 4 KO) square off in a super middleweight unification bout.

Boxing fans can Shields vs Habazin live on Showtime. The announced date and time in the US is set for Friday, January 10 at 9:00 pm ET. The event schedule in Australia converts to Saturday, January 11 at 1:00 pm AEDT.