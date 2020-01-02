Conor McGregor will be making his appearance inside the Octagon for the first time in almost a year and a half. “The Notorious” goes up in weight class, facing off Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the headliner of UFC 246 fight card. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena on January 19 (AEDT).

McGregor held UFC titles at featherweight (145) and lightweight (155). His upcoming challenge in Cerrone is a five-round quest at welterweight (170).

The Dublin mixed martial artist has recently shared a photo in social media, which shows his body transformation ahead of the battle in a heavier division. According to his coach John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor is in the best shape he has ever been seen.

“Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best I’ve seen him and I wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago,” coach Kavanagh posted on Twitter. “You guys are in for a real treat, I’m just glad to have a good seat!”

Conor McGregor last fought in October 2018. He lost the fight by submission in the fourth round against the reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

If McGregor succeeds in the fight against Cerrone, he might be facing Nurmagomedov in the championship rematch.