Floyd Mayweather is officially retired. Nevertheless the boxing great keeps making headlines. The most recent ones cover his potential return to fight action.

In the interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, UFC President Dana White shared some more details about a new deal they are “going to figure out” with “Money”. The story is around a photo posted in November 2019, which shows White and Mayweather at the basketball game, where they “both started talking”.

“The easiest way to explain it to you is Floyd and I both feel that we add value to each other,” Dana White said. “We’re going to figure something out. Some things have to play out, and then I’m going to start talking to [manager to Floyd Mayweather Al] Haymon, maybe this summer and then I’ll have something for Floyd in the fall.”

For him to compete or for him just to be a partner? Okamoto asked.

“Compete. The money is in Floyd competing,” White said.

Whether the UFC is going to be involved directly is yet to be determined. According to White it can be another crossover event or a pure Sweet Science.

“We can do some crossover stuff. Here we can do something in boxing.”

“Our last experience – Floyd was actually pretty easy to deal with. Haymon is incredible to deal with.”

“Floyd and I got a handshake deal at the basketball game. Will get the rest figured out.”

Floyd Mayweather (50-0) was last seen inside the squared circle in an exhibition boxing match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. His last official boxing fight was against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in August 2017, which he won via tenth-round TKO.