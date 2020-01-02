UFC 246 fight card has been finalized. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT). The headline-bout features Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone battling it out at welterweight.

The co-headline bout is the women’s MMA encounter between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The pair meets in the rematch at bantamweight.

Also on the main card Aleksei Oleinik takes on Maurice Greene at heavyweight, Claudia Gadelha faces Alexa Grasso at women’s strawweight, and Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira do battle at lightweight. The complete UFC 246 fight card and order of the bouts (according to MMA Junkie) can be found below.

How to watch UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone in Australia

MMA fans can watch UFC 246 live on Main Event (via Foxtel). The main fight card date and start time in Australia is set for Sunday, January 19 at 2pm AEDT.

Replay is scheduled for Sunday, January 19 at 8pm AEDT, and every 6 hours from 6am on Monday, January 20 (AEDT).

Fight Card

Main Card (Main Event, Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 pm AEDT)

Welterweight Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Women’s Strawweight Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary card (ESPN 2, Sunday, January 19 at 12:00 pm AEDT)

Women’s Flyweight Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Lightweight Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Featherweight Chas Skelly vs. Grant Dawson

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, Sunday, January 19 at 10:15 am AEDT)

Light Heavyweight Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Flyweight Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich