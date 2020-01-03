Conor McGregor returns on January 19 (AEDT). “The Notorious” faces “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone in a five-round welterweight bout, which headlines UFC 246 fight card live on pay-per-view. MMA event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas..

On Friday the promotion released a full fight video featuring Conor McGregor up against Eddie Alvarez in UFC lightweight championship. The contest took place in New York City mid November 2016.

The result saw the second-round KO in favor of McGregor, who dethroned Alvarez. In addition, at that time “The Notorious” was also the reigning featherweight king, after he claimed the belt against Jose Aldo 13 seconds in the first round. As a result, he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. Watch it for yourself (below).

The win over Alvarez was the most recent victory Conor McGregor (21-4) has recorded to date. After that he was stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the tenth round of their boxing matchup in August 2017, and submitted by the current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round in October 2018.

Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC) also lost two of his previous bouts, suffering the defeats by TKO in the first and second round against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson (respectively).