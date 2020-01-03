Buakaw Banchamek has lifted a new trophy. The famed Muay Thai fighter has been named one of the Top 3 most favorite male athletes in Thailand for 2019, according to the Suan Dusit Poll results. The 37-year-old competitors placed second, scoring 39.11% of votes.

Although some may say Buakaw Banchamek didn’t face much opposition this past year he fought three times. In his previous outing in October he stopped Chris Ngimbi in the first round. In March he earned a unanimous decision against Artem Pashporin and the third-round TKO of Niclas Larsen late January.

“The White Lotus” has also been a part of various events including, a number of marathons and “Amazing Thailand” fests, which kept him in the public eye. In addition he was invited to join ONE Championship and fight Giorgio Petrosyan.

The first spot was taken by Chanathip Songkrasin, who gained 43.2% of votes. The 26-year-old footballer plays for Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo, as well as represents national team Thailand.

Kieran Tuntivate, 22, earned 7.69%, taking the third place. He is the gold medalist in athletics at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (Men’s 5000 metres).

Top 3 favorite male athletes in Thailand for 2019

Chanathip Songkrasin (Footballer) 43.20% Buakaw Banchamek (Muay Thai fighter) 39.11% Kieran Tuntivate (Athletics) 7.69%

According to Sanook, in 2011 and 2014 Buakaw Banchamek placed third. In 2018 second. He was named the most favorite male Thai athlete in 2012, and three years in a row from 2015 to 2017.