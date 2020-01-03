Tyson Pedro won’t be competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night at Spark Arena in Auckland on February 23. The Australian mixed martial artist was forced to withdraw from the bout against Vinicius Moreira due to injury. The nature of injury is currently unknown.

“Peaks and Valleys. Just when you think everything is going to your plan something hits you upside the head with a different one. Out of the fight in Feb, I’m gutted but thank you for all the messages,” Tyson Pedro captioned the photo on Instagram.

“I’m not stressed as I know I’m coming back, I’ve never stopped before, so I’m not going to now. Every time I’ve messed up in life, been injured or blind sighted, something good came out from it, that I couldn’t see at the time. So until then, it’s all smiles and time to grind again. A massive positive was being able to connect and train with the boys down City Kickboxing thanks for having my family come through and showing us love. I’m praying for good news from the surgeon and a quick turnaround.”

The Australian light heavyweight Tyson Pedro (7-3) was last seen in action in December 2019 when suffered the second-round TKO defeat against Mauricio Rua. In June the same year he was submitted by Ovince Saint Preux in the first round.

Vinicius Moreira (9-4) of Brazil lost three of his previous outings, most recently by submission in the first round against Paul Craig this past September. Whether he remains on the UFC Auckland fight card, and if so, the name of his new opponent, is yet to be determined.

UFC Fight Night in Auckland is headlined by Paul Felder and Dan Hooker squaring off at lightweight.