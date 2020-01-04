Donald Cerrone faces Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT). The pair squares off in a five-round welterweight bout, which headlines UFC 246 fight card live on pay-per-view.

On Saturday the promotion released one of the full fights featuring “Cowboy” Cerrone up against Mike Perry. The encounter held in Denver, CO in November 2018 ended in the first round in favor of Cerrone, who took the win by submission at 4:46 of the first round.

Donald Cerrone holds the UFC record for most post-fight bonus awards. His bout against Perry was named “Performance of the Night” at UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez. Watch it for yourself (below).

Donald Cerrone (36-13) is coming off two defeats suffered by TKO against Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in Round 1 and 2 (respectively). Prior to that he won three fights in a row against Al Iaquinta, Alexander Hernandez and Perry.

Conor McGregor (21-4) hasn’t fought since October 2018 when lost by submission in the fourth round against the reigning lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. In August 2017 “The Notorious” was stopped by Floyd Mayweather in the tenth round of their boxing match.

His most recent win inside the Octagon goes back to November 2016 when he TKO’d Eddie Alvarez (watch full fight video) and became the first two-division champion in the UFC.