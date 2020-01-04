Weekend is something the fight fans always wait, highly anticipating the time of a big bang inside the boxing ring or a UFC showdown in the MMA cage. There is almost always something on. Moreover, quite often there is a number of high profile bouts in one day, like it was on November 2, 2019 when Canelo Alvarez challenged Sergey Kovalev for WBO light heavyweight belt and Jorge Masvidal squared off against Nate Diaz in “BMF” title fight.

The first weekend of January is usually quiet. Most of the top name athletes as well as the fans usually enjoy their deserved time off ahead of a new season of fight action. As a result there is not much happening.

So, is there a big fight this Saturday, January 4, 2020? The short answer is no, yet continue reading as there is a number of events in store.

One of the first big boxing fights for 2020 is scheduled for next Friday, January 10, when Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin battle it out for WBC and WBO light middleweight titles live on Showtime. The first UFC pay-per-view fight card is held on Saturday, January 18, featuring Conor McGregor up against Donald Cerrone at welterweight.

So, what’s on Saturday, January 4 in Combat Sports? Boxing has a four-event schedule (according to Boxrec) in Germany, Uruguay and the United States. MMA world is set for a three-event programme in the US (according to the event calendar on mixedmartialarts.com). The list can be found below.

Boxing

Fatih Altunkaya vs. Adil Rusidi

Location: Offenbach, Hessen, Germany

Venue: Challenge Club Arena

Fabio Amitrano vs. Jose Velasco

Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Venue: Radisson Victoria Plaza

Jesse Bryan vs. Lamar Harris

Location: Jefferson City, Missouri, USA

Venue: Capital Plaza Hotel

Nicolas Hernandez vs. Rance Ward

Location: Lebanon, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: Eagles Club

MMA

SteelFist Fight Night 72

Main Event: Eric Iman vs. Zac Cavender

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Venue: Union Event Center

Reality Fighting

Main Event: Dan Dubuque vs. Jacob Bohn

Location: Uncansville, Connecticut, USA

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Ohio Combat League 5

Main Event: Travis Davis vs. John Poppie

Location: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Venue: Express Live!