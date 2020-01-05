In Muay Thai and kickboxing circuits Nathan Corbett needs no introduction. The NZ-born Australian competitor won eleven world titles over the course of 15-year fighting career, and earned the name “Carnage” thanks to his signature elbow strikes.

Corbett recently shared a video of one of his early bouts. The outing was his Shoot Boxing debut, as well as the first fight outside Australia. The contest goes back to July 2002 in Yokohama, Japan, where he faced the representative of “The Land of the Rising Sun” Yu Ikeda.

The scheduled for three rounds encounter didn’t go the full distance. Corbett stopped Ikeda with multiple elbows at 1:07 of the second round. Watch it for yourself (below).

Nathan Corbett vs Yu Ikeda RARE:Shoot Boxing World Tournament 2002 Posted by Nathan Carnage Corbett on Saturday, January 4, 2020

Nathan “Carnage” Corbett won his first world title in December 2003 by knockout in the first round against Clifton Brown (more on this and video here). In his final championship bout in December 2013 he successfully defended his WKN heavyweight title for the third time via second-round TKO (broken nose) against Henriques Zowa.

In what happened to be his last fight in April 2014 Corbett suffered the defeat by TKO in the first round (ear injury) against another kickboxing legend turned UFC fighter Gokhan Saki.