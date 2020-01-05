UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT). MMA event is the second pay-per-view fight card for 2020, featuring a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event Jon Jones makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

The official UFC 247 poster has been released on Sunday (via Twitter). The image features the headline-bouts competitors. Look it for yourself (below).

A showdown in Houston ? Your OFFICIAL #UFC247 poster is here! pic.twitter.com/qqopcfxadP — UFC (@ufc) January 4, 2020

Among other bouts featured on UFC 247 fight card, Derrick Lewis takes on Ilir Latifi and Juan Adam faces Justin Tafa. The current lineup can be found below.

UFC 247 fight card

Light Heavyweight Jone Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera

Women’s Flyweight Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Heavyweight Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

(Announced bouts)

Welterweight Alex Morono vs. Dhiego Lima

Middleweight Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Bantamweight Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quinonez