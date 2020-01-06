Georges St-Pierre could potentially come out of retirement to square off against the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. “GSP” would be looking for a super fight only. No title would be on the line.

The fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov seems possible. His coach at Tristar Gym, Firas Zahabi has recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience, where, among everything, they spoke about aliens (more on this here). After that he was on the fightTIPS podcast.

“I just think he [Georges St-Pierre] is so competitive, Firas Zahabi said. “One day he is gonna see a guy that everybody thinks he is unbeatable, and he is gonna want to comeback. Khabib is one of those guys.”

Georges St-Pierre (26-2), 38, is a former two-division UFC champion. He was last seen in action in November 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping in the third round to claim the title at 185 (middleweight). The outing was his first appearance inside the Octagon since November 2013 when he took a split decision against Johny Hendricks and made the ninth successful defense of the welterweight belt (170).

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is a current UFC lightweight champion (155). In his previous bout this past September the 31-year-old champion submitted Dustin Poirier in the third round and made the second successful defense of his belt. In October 2018 he defeated Conor McGregor by submission in Round 4.

To make GSP vs. Khabib fight happen the parties have to agree on what weight it would be contested.

“It has to be a one shot deal,” Zahabi said. “Would they [UFC] do 170, five-rounder with Khabib, non title on the line – I don’t know if they would do that. If they would, I think George’s would be interested.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to make the third defense of his title against Tony Ferguson in April in New York City.