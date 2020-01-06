Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin tops the fight card live on Showtime on January 11 (AEDT). The event takes place at the Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ. The women’s boxing world championship bout is scheduled for ten rounds with WBC and WBO light middleweight titles on the line.

In another title bout featured on the card, Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa meets Elin Cederroos. The pair squares off in a ten-round super middleweight championship unification bout.

Also on the main card Jaron Ennis faces Bakhtiyar Eyubov at welterweight. The complete Shields vs Habazin fight card can be found below.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show.

While those with the tickets can witness boxing action at the venue, the fight fans can also watch Shields vs Habazin live on Showtime. The US date and time is set for Friday, January 10 at 9:00 pm ET. In Australia the fight schedule converts to Saturday, January 11 at 1:00 pm AEDT. The tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

Shields vs Habazin fight card

Light Middleweight – 10 rounds

Claressa Shields (9-0) vs. Ivana Habazin (20-3)

Super Middleweight – 10 rounds

Alicia Napoleon Espinosa (12-1) vs. Elin Cederroos (7-0)

Welterweight – 10 rounds

Jaron Ennis (24-0) vs. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-1-1)

Heavyweight – 8 rounds

Apti Davtaev (18-0-1) vs. Keith Barr (20-12-1)

Cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Alexey Zubov (17-2) vs. Eric Abraham (6-6)

Welterweight – 4 rounds

Jacob Bonas (5-0-1) vs. Christian Rivera (1-0-1)