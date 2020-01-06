UFC 246 features the return of Conor McGregor in a five-round welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view on January 19 (AEDT) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

In December 2019 it was reported that UFC on ESPN+ PPV price was getting increased, returning to its original cost of $64.99 USD. The Australian MMA fans can watch the upcoming event live on Main Event, as well as on Fetch.

As of writing, UFC 246 pay-per-view price on Main Event is yet to be listed. Fetch has it for $54.95, which is the same cost as the previous PPV fight card produced last month.

UFC 246 main card time in Australia is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm AEDT.

The co-main event features the rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, squaring off at bantamweight. The complete fight card can be found here.