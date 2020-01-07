A series of bouts has joined GLORY 75 taking place at Central Studios in Utrecht, Netherlands on March 1 (AEDT). Former kickboxing champions Harut Grigorian and Anissa Meksen partake in the event, among others.

Harut Grigorian (48-12, 33 KO) was last seen in action in March 2019 when he was stopped by Cedric Doumbe in the second round and lost welterweight title. His next opponent Jamie Bates (26-7, 3 KO) won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Vedat Hoduk and Tommy King.

Anissa Meksen (99-5, 32 KO) dropped a unanimous decision against Tiffany van Soest, who has regained super bantamweight title in November 2019. She is facing Ji-Waen Lee (25-4, 6 KO) who lost both of her recent bouts by split decision against Sarah Moussaddak and unanimous decision against Amel Dehby.

In the main event of GLORY 75 Petchpanomrung defends his featherweight title against Serhii Adamchuk in their third fight. The current fight card can be found below.

GLORY 75 fight card

Featherweight Petchpanomrung vs. Serhii Adamchuk

Welterweight Hamicha vs. Dmitrii Menshikov

Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui vs. Jakob Styben

Lightweight Tyjani Beztati vs. Michaël Palandre

Welterweight Harut Grigorian vs. Jamie Bates

Super Bantamweight Anissa Meksen vs. Ji-Waen Lee

Light Heavyweight Sergey Maslobojev vs. Roel Mannaart

Mohammed Hendouf vs. Bruno Gazani

Lightweight Guerric Billet vs. Artur Saladiak

Featherweight Meng Goafeng vs. Antonio Campoy