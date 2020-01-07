UFC welterweight Mike Perry has recently posted a couple of tweets where he calls out Hollywood actor and martial artist Michael Jai White for a backyard bare knuckle fight. The issue appears to be a YouTube video where the latter talks his “the real story behind Blood & Bone scene with Kimbo Slice” (more on this here).

“I just feel like Kimbo Slice would beat the fuck outta Michael Jai White and his tone in the video really bothered me, Mire Perry wrote. “He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this ‘prison movie technique’ he was talking about.”

Michael Jai White, who has a appeared in various big budget films and TV shows, is “a nerd with martial arts,” he called himself in 2017 (listen to podcast). “I enjoy training. I try to train with some of the best people, who are at the top of their game.”

Here is what he responded to “Platinum” Mike Perry (via Twitter):

“I like Mike Perry, that’s why I follow him! Maybe he ‘FEELS’ I meant to diss Kimbo but he’s wrong. Slice was my friend RIP, and many extracted the positive, teachable moment I intended.”

“Maybe if MP learned my ‘Prison Movie Technique’ he wouldn’t be ranked #20. I got no time for playground callouts Brother but holla when you come thru and maybe I’ll have time to give you a personal demo. Just DM me Bro. It really ain’t that hard!”

In his previous bout in December 2019 Mike Perry (13-6) was stopped by Geoff Neal in the first round. Prior to that he lost by split decision against Vicente Luque.