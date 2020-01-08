Conor McGregor steps inside the Octagon for the first time in more than a year next Sunday, January 19 AEDT. “The Notorious” faces Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a five-round welterweight bout, which headlines UFC 246 fight card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

McGregor is one of the biggest stars made in mixed martial arts. He is known as the first fighter in UFC history to hold title in two weight classes simultaneously (featherweight and lightweight).

Yet, prior joining the elite ranks of Ultimate Fighting Championship, McGregor held titles in two different weight classes of another MMA organization, Cage Warriors.

On Wednesday UFC President Dana White shared a video (via Twitter) of what appears to be the last fight of Conor McGregor before he signed with his promotion. You have probably already seen this fight, which features “The Notorious” up against Ivan Buchinger back in September 2012.

What catches eye is an all-round skill set of Conor McGregor. Within the first 30 seconds he performs a tornado kick, spinning back kick and makes a takedown. He is traditionally comfortable with his range, cuts corners, as well as checks leg kicks (Muay Thai style), which is quite rare in MMA. Watch it for yourself below.

Ultimately, the fight ended at 3:40 of the opening round. McGregor KO’d Buchinger with left over hand, declaring a one punch knockout and adding the second belt to his collection.