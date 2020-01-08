The annual La Nuit des Titans (Night of Titans) took place at Hall Omnisport in Farciennes, Belgium on November 24, 2019. The event presented by Osman Yigin featured a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts with WKN European title contested in the headliner of the show.

The representative of the country-host Gaetano Pirrello faced off French competitor Ahmed Alikada in a five-round clash. The championship bout went a full distance and ended in favor of the local athlete, who became a new WKN European super featherweight titleholder, scoring a unanimous decision.

The highlight video from the event hit the stream on Wednesday (below).

Among other bouts featured on the card Salvatore Scaletta went up against Mohammed Kloua, Soufiane Ait Ouccime squared off against Umar Abubakar, and Ougo Huet took on Fabien Bernard. The fight results from La Nuit des Titans 2019 can be found here.