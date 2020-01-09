ONE Championship produces a new belt. This time in Muay Thai. The contest features Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy up against Jamal Yusupov in a five-round featherweight battle. The encounter headlines the event titled “Warrior’s Code” on February 7 at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Petchmorakot won two of his previous bouts by knockout in the second round against Charlie Peters and Ali Ebrahimi. Before that he dropped a unanimous decision against Giorgio Petrosyan in the rematch.

Jamal Yusupov is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Phetmorakot vs. Yusupov for the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai title is scheduled for five rounds.

The rest of the card features a series of kickboxing, MMA and Muay Thai bouts. The lineup can be found below.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Jamal Yusupov

Leandro Ataides vs. Reiner de Ridder

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Khon Sichan

Koyomi Matsushima vs. Kim Jae Woong

Bi Nguyen vs. Itsuki Hirata

Sunoto vs. Yang Fei

Egi Rozten vs. Fajar

Abro Fernandes vs. Achmad Eko Priandono

Oscar Yaqut vs. Antonis Muyak

Taiki Naito vs. Savvas Michael

Andy Howson vs. Josh Tonna