After a pretty quiet first weekend of 2020, here we come to the second one, with various events held across the Globe. The schedule for January 10-11 features the women’s boxing world title fight between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin, Muay Thai championship rematch between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty and more.
The list of countries accommodating the shows includes Argentina, Belgium, China, Germany, Thailand and the United States. The lineup presented below features the local date, venue, main event bout and broadcast information (if applicable).
It is though might be impossible to list all the events held across the world entirely. If something is missing you are welcome to leave a note in the comments section below.
Boxing
Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin
Date: January 10, 2020
Location: Atlantic City, NJ, USA
Venue: Ocean Resort Casino
Broadcast: Showtime
Angel Flores vs. Danny Flores
Date: January 10, 2020
Location: Santa Ynez, CA, USA
Venue: Chumash Casino
Agustin Ezequiel Quintana vs. Gabriel Fernando Punalef Calfin
Date: January 10, 2020
Location: Monte Hermoso, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Venue: Polideportivo Municipal
Broadcast: TyC Sports
Mielifeier Dalielibieke vs. Junjesie Ibgos
Date: January 10, 2020
Location: Qingdao, China
Venue: TSSG Center
Jaime Munguia vs. Gary O’Sullivan
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: San Antonio, TX, USA
Venue: Alamodome
Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Atlantic City, NJ, USA
Venue: Mark G. Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Broadcast: ESPN
Ilias Essaoudi vs. Anzor Gamgebeli
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Dorsten, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany
Venue: Weihnachtscircus
Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida vs. Gonzalo Andres Chaparro
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Venue: Palacio de Los Deportes
Broadcast: TyC Sports
Angel Luna vs. Christopher Nelson
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Louisville, KY, USA
Venue: Bourbon Hall
Broadcast: FITE
Kai Huang vs. Tae San Kil
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Qingdao, China
Venue: TSSG Center
Anass Messaoudi vs. Cedrick Peynaud
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Brussels, Belgium
Venue: Palais 12 Heyzel
Kickboxing & MMA
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty
Event: ONE Championship “A New Tomorrow”
Date: January 10, 2020
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Venue: Impact Arena
Mose Afoa vs. Mikhail Vetrila
Event: Thailand FC Fight Night
Date: January 10, 2020
Location: Phuket, Thailand
Venue: Rawai Boxing Stadium
Chip Moraza-Pollard vs. Daniel Forsberg
Event: Lion Fight 61
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Las Vegas, NV, USA
Venue: The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel
James Barnes vs. Matt Betzold
Event: WFC 119
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: San Jacinto, CA, USA
Venue: Soboba Casino
Alvin Davis vs. Treston Vines
Event: SHP 54
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Birmingham, AL, USA
Venue: Zamora Shrine Center
Garrett Armfield vs. Chris Johnson
Event: Shamrock FC 327
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: St. Louis, MO, USA
Venue: Ameristar Casino
Broadcast: FITE
Reginald Adams vs. Joshua Weems
Event: Attitude MMA Fights 20
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Greenwood, MS, USA
Venue: Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center
Tom Hedges vs. Chris Webster
Event: Fight Night Promotions 5
Date: January 11, 2020
Location: Rutland, VT, USA
Venue: Holiday Inn