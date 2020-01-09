After a pretty quiet first weekend of 2020, here we come to the second one, with various events held across the Globe. The schedule for January 10-11 features the women’s boxing world title fight between Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin, Muay Thai championship rematch between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty and more.

The list of countries accommodating the shows includes Argentina, Belgium, China, Germany, Thailand and the United States. The lineup presented below features the local date, venue, main event bout and broadcast information (if applicable).

It is though might be impossible to list all the events held across the world entirely. If something is missing you are welcome to leave a note in the comments section below.

Boxing

Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin

Date: January 10, 2020

Location: Atlantic City, NJ, USA

Venue: Ocean Resort Casino

Broadcast: Showtime

Angel Flores vs. Danny Flores

Date: January 10, 2020

Location: Santa Ynez, CA, USA

Venue: Chumash Casino

Agustin Ezequiel Quintana vs. Gabriel Fernando Punalef Calfin

Date: January 10, 2020

Location: Monte Hermoso, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Polideportivo Municipal

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Mielifeier Dalielibieke vs. Junjesie Ibgos

Date: January 10, 2020

Location: Qingdao, China

Venue: TSSG Center

Jaime Munguia vs. Gary O’Sullivan

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: San Antonio, TX, USA

Venue: Alamodome

Jesse Hart vs. Joe Smith Jr

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Atlantic City, NJ, USA

Venue: Mark G. Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Broadcast: ESPN

Ilias Essaoudi vs. Anzor Gamgebeli

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Dorsten, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany

Venue: Weihnachtscircus

Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida vs. Gonzalo Andres Chaparro

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venue: Palacio de Los Deportes

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Angel Luna vs. Christopher Nelson

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Louisville, KY, USA

Venue: Bourbon Hall

Broadcast: FITE

Kai Huang vs. Tae San Kil

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Qingdao, China

Venue: TSSG Center

Anass Messaoudi vs. Cedrick Peynaud

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Venue: Palais 12 Heyzel

Kickboxing & MMA

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jonathan Haggerty

Event: ONE Championship “A New Tomorrow”

Date: January 10, 2020

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Venue: Impact Arena

Mose Afoa vs. Mikhail Vetrila

Event: Thailand FC Fight Night

Date: January 10, 2020

Location: Phuket, Thailand

Venue: Rawai Boxing Stadium

Chip Moraza-Pollard vs. Daniel Forsberg

Event: Lion Fight 61

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Las Vegas, NV, USA

Venue: The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel

James Barnes vs. Matt Betzold

Event: WFC 119

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: San Jacinto, CA, USA

Venue: Soboba Casino

Alvin Davis vs. Treston Vines

Event: SHP 54

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Birmingham, AL, USA

Venue: Zamora Shrine Center

Garrett Armfield vs. Chris Johnson

Event: Shamrock FC 327

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: St. Louis, MO, USA

Venue: Ameristar Casino

Broadcast: FITE

Reginald Adams vs. Joshua Weems

Event: Attitude MMA Fights 20

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Greenwood, MS, USA

Venue: Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center

Tom Hedges vs. Chris Webster

Event: Fight Night Promotions 5

Date: January 11, 2020

Location: Rutland, VT, USA

Venue: Holiday Inn