UFC 246 features the return of Conor McGregor in a five-round welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone. The contest headlines the fight card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 19 (AEDT).

On Thursday the promotion announced the UFC 246 pre-fight press conference, free and open to the public. The date and time in the United States is set for Wednesday, January 15 at 5 pm PT. The schedule in Australia converts to Thursday, January 16 at 12 pm AEDT.

MMA fans can watch UFC 246 press conference live on Facebook.

The co-main event is the women’s bantamweight bout between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington. The pair meets in the rematch.

