Lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker battle it out in the main event of UFC Fight Night 168 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. The event poster hit the stream on Thursday. Here is the reaction from both main event fighters.

“I woke up to this. Crazy. Official poster for the main event UFC Auckland many years I have dreamed of this moment,” Paul Felder posted on Twitter. Marian Felder ‘hey look ma we made it’!”

Dan Hooker tweeted “I have 13 UFC posters from events I have fought on. When I made my debut I said to myself that one day I would be on the poster, very surreal moment.”

Here is the UFC Auckland poster itself (via Twitter).

Paul Felder (17-4) is riding the two-fight win streak. In September 2019 the American mixed martial artist took a split decision, as well as the revenge, against Edson Barboza. In February he scored a unanimous decision against James Vick.

Dan Hooker (19-8) also won two of his previous bouts. Last October the NZ fighter scored a unanimous decision against Al Iaquinta. In July he KO’d Vick in the first round.